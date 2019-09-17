Back To Homepage
MATTEC INTERIORS is the reliable partner for famous brands.

Famous brands such as Gucci, Vivienne Westwood and Bottega Veneta avail themselves for ambitious purposes with the best of the excellence of Made in Italy: MATTEC Interiors.

Not only fashion: MATTEC Interiors, an Italian custom furniture Company, renowned for its collaboration with prestigious fashion brands, is broadening their portfolio and introducing its luxury product to the hospitality industry worldwide.

MATTEC, is quickly making a name for themselves, completing projects throughout the United States with various hotel brands such as, Hilton and Marriott.

Passionately working hand in hand with designers and architects through the entire creative process, MATTEC provides true craftsmanship for any size project.

Main goal is to exceed expectations, ensuring that each project is completed to perfection, while transmitting love and care with every single detail, as well defined in the MATTEC’s motto: “Yours dreams, Our Passion”.

