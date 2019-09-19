Ben Bridge Jeweler, Tukwila, Washington.

The Ben Bridge Jewelers concept store completed by SkB Architects has been obtained with materials and design elements.

Ben Bridge believes jewelry is about more than just adornment. It is a mean of expression, love, personality and history. The patina and character of a piece tells a story unique to its owner and its meaning is enhanced over time. As such, Ben Bridge wanted to evolve their store experience to exude the same authentic feel, history and personality.

Prospective and current customer research undertaken by the design team uncovered unmet desires for an array of staff engagement styles. Clientele wanted display variety to facilitate individualized experiences that recognized the customers’ unique, personal stories.



The SkB design team began by evaluating existing conditions and researching benchmarks within the industry via site tours to identify where Ben Bridge was visually in relation to their competition. Vision sessions and salons with stakeholders were conducted to determine overall goals and strategic direction as well as affirm target customers, visual identity, and brand development. Findings from these sessions indicated that both current and prospective customers desired more one-on-one interaction, softer lighting, varied styles of displays and seating options to provide a more “conversational feel” to the experience.

To break down the physical and psychological barriers that discourage potential customers from entering the space, the designers created a more open store layout starting along the store’s perimeter with pendant-like vitrines suspended from the ceiling that highlight seasonal displays. The now visually permeable storefront façade exudes beauty and allows curious eyes to travel deep within the space.



The interior layout further enhances the customer’s journey through the store, allowing for an interactive, wandering experience that increases communication opportunities. Touch points and a variety of settings were introduced to allow staff to customize their engagement with customers: two horseshoe cabinets and side-by-side displays, workshop tables for larger groups to explore jewelry design directly or through virtual, holographic imagery, and a lounge for casual consultations.

Two feature spaces that heighten customer connectivity and infuse the space with interactive moments are the Alchemy Lab and Diamond Bar. The Alchemy Lab adopts a moody atmosphere with vintage, scissor-style lab lights and a custom-designed door composed of 300 leather watchbands. The Lab, functioning as a watchmaker’s studio, invites customers to observe and engage with the watchmaker during diamond sets and repairs. .



The Diamond Bar is a lounge-like setting that allows customers to socialize, shop and escape from the bustle that often accompanies shopping. A leather-wrapped drink rail, upholstered casework panels and peak-a-boo display cases allow the customer to investigate and explore jewelry in a casual setting. As an homage to the past, the new store integrates an original wooden curio display cabinet into the layout, featuring a vintage diamond cutter and jewelry.

The new design thoughtfully highlights the 100-year+ history of Ben Bridge, melding the past with the present while blending a design vocabulary of residential and hospitality spaces to create a unique retail experience for all.

Project team SkB Architects

Co-lead designers Shannon Gaffney, Kyle Gaffney, Deb Wolf

Project Manager Steve Olson

Project Architect Stephen Silva

Design Assist Dana Abdallah

Renderer Deb Wolf

Consultant team

Architecture & Interior Design SKB Architects

Structural Engineer Harbor

Lighting, Mechanical and Electrical Engineer HEI

Contractor Shrader Martinez Inc.

SkB Architects

SkB Architects based in Seattle, Washington, create meaningful, sensory-rich environments for corporate clients, retailers, developers and culturally-connected communities. The firm is driven by the idea that thoughtful, insightful, and creative design has the power to enrich people’s lives.

Ben Bridge Jeweler

The American Jeweler brand Ben Bridge Jeweler with over 100 years of experience has a unique history and heritage. Founded in 1912 by Samuel Silverman, a fine guild watchmaker in downtown Seattle, Ben Bridge Jeweler sells engagement rings, diamonds and watches, including Rolex, among other products. The company has expanded to over 70 retail stores in 11 different states, primarily in the western United States.

