BENETTON COLOURS debuts in Printemps.

United Colors of Benetton continues to expand its distribution network, bringing the premium level collections to the most prestigious department stores.

After partnering with London’s Selfridges, an historic address for international shopping, Paris temple of fashion Printemps has also chosen the United Colors of Benetton collections.

On the third floor of the department store located in the heart of Paris, on Boulevard Haussmann. Benetton Group has inaugurated the new United Colors of Benetton space. Dedicated entirely to women, the new corner inside the prestigious location will host the garments of the Fall-Winter 2019/2020 collection by Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, artistic director of the brand since October 2018. A celebration of the brand’s DNA, in which colourful energy, Italian knitwear expertise, creative details and sporty-chic spirit mix together and bring a contemporary, pop universe to life.

The Benetton space inside Printemps, covering an area of 200 sqm is divided into two areas: one dedicated to the premium collections, the other housing knitwear garments that give life to a great colour theatre.

The two areas are connected by coloured threads that recall the characteristic “stitch” of the United Colors of Benetton logo, located at the entrance of the Benetton area. The coloured thread extensions radiate into the space, taking various forms and directions: starting as hanging rails to display the collection, they transform into multi-coloured paths that lead to the Benetton garments displayed in the “Color Theatre”, where the iconic knitwear line is celebrated.

The space has been designed to create a unique and engaging experience: circular relaxation areas extend around the “Color Theatre”, allowing customers to admire the knitwear collection and enjoy an innovative and original space.

United Colors of Benetton’s entry into the world of department stores marks a strategic step in the repositioning of the brand, particularly in large cities such as Paris and London, global fashion centres that set the trends and are crossroads for international markets.

Today Benetton has a sales presence in the most prestigious international department stores, including Selfridges in London, Arnotts in Dublin, De Bijenkorf in the Netherlands and Printemps in Paris. Here, in addition to the women’s section, a dedicated men’s pop-up space was opened on 25th August and, subsequently, a stable corner is expected starting from the Spring-Summer 2020 season. The unmistakable Benetton style will thus make shopping in department stores a unique experience to which consumers and trendsetters will look as a source of inspiration.

