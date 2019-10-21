SICAM 2019 excels once more in top quality attendances and business relations.

The global furniture industry chooses Pordenone yet again

The 11th edition of SICAM, the International Exhibition of Components, Accessories, and Semi-Finished Products for the Furniture Industry. Significantly strengthening the numbers and value reached. The sector’s most qualified professionals from all over the world have been here in Pordenone over the past four days.

Once more for this edition, over 8,000 enterprises visited the trade fair to create business for the over 600 companies exhibiting their technology and design products at the highest global level throughout the ten halls containing 16,500 square metres of stands.

The international rate of the event was extremely high yet again. 27% of companies exhibiting at the trade fair came from 32 foreign countries, while 69% of visitors were Italian and 31% arrived from abroad from 109 countries.



Germany and China were the best represented among the visitors, two markets that are, in different ways, global leaders in furniture manufacturing for the different market brackets. There was also great influx from Central and Eastern European countries, above all Russia and Ukraine. There was also a strong increase in visitors from North Africa and Middle and Far Eastern countries, especially Iran.

The greatest indicator of the industry’s appreciation of SICAM’s effectiveness in this regard is seen in how many companies from all over the world return here to exhibit. “This year 93% of companies returned, including top level enterprises,” explained Carlo Gobbi, the organiser of SICAM. “The quality of attendees and exhibitions always prevails at SICAM and this is the direct reason for the quality and high international attendance rate of visitors”.

Many top players from the components and accessories sector were present at Pordenone once again this year with their innovative solutions, original products, ideas and technologies. SICAM offered them four days of business, free from distractions and problems. Everything at the trade fair is focused on developing commercial and marketing contacts between the companies offering their products at the stands and the visitors arriving from all over the world.

The next edition of SICAM, the twelfth edition, will be held once more in Pordenone from 13th to 16th October 2020.

www.exposicam.it