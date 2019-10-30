Fornasetti opens its new boutique in the historic department store on Brompton Road, London.

Located inside Harrods, in the Luxury Home section of the renovated Interiors Department on the third floor, seventy square metres of surface narrate the visual universe of the Italian atelier in a broad and representative way, through a studied selection of objects.

For this special occasion Fornasetti has created the “Queen Lina” wall plate, a new variation in the iconic “Tema e Variazioni” series, available exclusively at Harrods and Fornasetti, Milan. Inspired by the British punk movement, the design of the plate combines the famous Fornasetti icon of the female face with symbols of Britain from different eras.



photos courtesy Fornasetti

www.fornasetti.com/