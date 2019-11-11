BIRKENSTOCK opens a studio for creativity and innovation in Paris.

THE BIRKENSTOCK 1774 showroom is a brand showcase focused on quality and function.

Since 1774, BIRKENSTOCK has been conceiving ways that we -the inventor of the insole- can make the lives of our customers better and richer. With a shoe to fit all conceivable situations in life. BIRKENSTOCK, with its premium-quality products, offers an exceptional alternative for those who place value in functionality, durability and sustainability.ibilità.

Birkenstock 1774, named after the founding year, is conceived as a showcase for the brands special projects and upcoming 1774 collection, appropriately situated in the Rue Saint-Honoré.

The 170 sqm showroom is located in a typical Haussmann style Paris apartment with paneled walls, intercommunicating rooms, stone fireplaces and parquet floors. Birkenstock 1774’s new interior concept was conceived by Nick Vinson of Vinson& Co, who has sourced new and vintage furniture, furnishings and decor in a palette of warm wood and aged, lived in leather from across Europe.

Functional and flexible oak tables by Philipp Mainzer throughout the space are paired up with Cab chairs designed by Mario Bellini in 1978 completed with the patina of life visible in the tan bridal leather, 1950’s plywood Medea chairs by Vittorio Nobili and in the executive offices specially sourced, used, soft-pad chairs by Charles and Ray Eames.

Footwear is displayed on Achille Castiglioni’s Lungangolo bookshelf, a 1940’s folding glass and oak trolley, Aldo Bakker’s Tri Angle stools or Simon Hasan’s Cleft Oak benches. Other seating of note include Toogood’s Roly Poly chairs in raw colored fibre glass which sit alongside Pierre Jeanneret’s 1954 arm chairs, handmade in Chandigarh, India.

Carpeting is in rush fibre, cultivated and woven in the UK, ceramics designed in the 1940’s and 50’s by Swiss ceramist Margit Linck sit side by side Simon Hasan’s boiled leather vases and lighting comes from Carl Auböck or J.T Kalmar both from the 1950’s.

Specially commissioned art panels by London-based embroiderer Geraldine Larkin, in jute and felt, reference the foot sole and shoe-upper of Birkenstock’s footwear. Other artworks include important Lithographs by Hans Hartung and Edoardo Chillida. Ceramics from Anaphi, trays by Michaël Verheyden and tableware from John Pawson, Wrap vases by Simon Hasan and Pride cutlery by David Mellor complete the curated selection of accessories.

Everything selected is crafted in Europe, of quality materials with a focus on timeless design, consistent with the Birkenstock brand ethos.

Photos courtesy Depasquale+Maffini

