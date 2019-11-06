Call for Entry! ADF Milano Salone Design Award 2020

The design theme is “Versatility”

Three renowned influencers in the architectural design are invited as juries

Non-profit organization ADF will showcase at “Fuori Salone” during the ”Milano Salone (Salone Internazionale del Mobile)”, the International Furnishing Accessories Exhibition, held next April in Milan, Italy. The showcase will go on during the exhibition, from April 21 to 26, 2020. ADF will invite the design worldwide for the “ADF Milano Salone Design Award 2020”. The registration is now open until December 13, 2019.

The theme of this year’s “ADF Milano Salone Design Award 2020” is “Versatility”. Furniture or space which well presents the word “Versatility” is required. This year, for the first time, three influencers will judge the entries with their sharp point of view. During the exhibition, there will be a cocktail party held, where many designers, like brand-related faces active in Milan, will be invited. At the party, there will also be a presentation of the Best Performance Award.

Don’t miss this great opportunity to send your wonderful ideas and works out into the world, at the world’s famous exhibition, “Milano Salone”.

The award theme is “Versatility”. Winner’s work will be exhibited at the “Milano Salone”!

Change the size, change the scale, change the viewpoint, and deform it. Giving a different “something” will change your daily tool into a totally different thing. Introduce us to your furniture or space that surprises us with its new and multifaceted features.



From all of the entries based on the award theme, three works (1 Best Performance Award, and 2 Outstanding Performance Awards) will be chosen under strictly impartial examination. The Best Performance Award winner will receive a prize of 1,000,000 JPY and will be bestowed to exhibit the award-winning work at the ADF booth of the “Milano Salone” held in April 2020 as an extra prize (ADF supports up to 1,000,000 JPY separately as production and construction expenses). The exhibition site is located in the Zona Tortona that is known as the most popular place in the “Milano Salone” off-sites. We are looking forward to receiving unique entries.

First-ever in the history of the ADF design award, three influencers from the architectural design will judge!

Recently, design weeks held all over the world are changing its phase to exhibitions which attract a large general audience. Since the evaluation received at the event will influence the numbers of future audiences, pre-events held by companies, where influencers and interested parties come together, are becoming all the more crucial. Considering these social conditions, we have decided to call three influencers for the first time ever as our juries who continue to disseminate via SNS from their perspective as an audience.The entries will be judged from a sharp perspective unique to influencers who have a strong influence on consumers. “Innovation”, “Originality”, “Evolution”, “Functionality”, and “Space creativity of communication” will be the screening criteria.

The cocktail party held, inviting concerned parties from successful local brands! Presentation opportunity for award winners!

During the “Milano Salone” exhibition, we will hold a cocktail party where many designers, for instance, local brand-related figures, are invited. The Best Performance Award winner will have a chance to make a presentation of their work.

”ADF MILANO SALONE 2020” SUMMARY



Title: ADF Milano Salone Design Award 2020

Design Theme: Versatility

Period : October 14 – December 13, 2019

Awards: Best Performance Award – 1 work, Prize：1,000,000 JPY, Extra prize: Exhibition of the award-winning work

(ADF will sponsor for the production and site installation cost up to 1,000,000 JPY for the Best Performance Award work)



Outstanding Performance Award – 2 works, Prize：100,000 JPY



※There is a case of no corresponding work awarded.



Qualification Requirements ：Individual or group (1 project per group) , Regardless of nationality

Application Fee: Free

Application Language: English or Japanese only

Details: https://pro.evalato.com/1374