The Signify solutions illuminate the store Tally Weijl of Corso Buenos Aires in Milan

Signify, former Philips Lighting and active player in the lighting industry, has created the lighting redesign of the store Tally Weijl located in Milan, Corso Buenos Aires.

To improve the aesthetics of the store with a 360-degree approach from the outset of the project, the light has played a vital role in enhancing both the spaces and the products on display, to attract consumers and increase sales.

In detail, the installation consists of a scalable lay-out that, by virtue of the configuration of ceiling mounted tracks, allows to modulate the arrangement of the projectors according to the displacement of the exhibition areas: in this way, it is possible to exploit the illumination the store to guide consumers towards areas and specific promotions depending on their needs.

The Heads of must-have clothing latest trend and accessories on display have been enhanced through the use of 225 high quality LED projectors greenspace Accent ST315T Mini Projector, equipped with a special recipe light (LED PW930) that allows the emphasis of the features of fabrics and materials. A further area of intervention involving the space of the dressing rooms, in the crucial area of customer purchase decision: 74 range of top recessed fixtures LuxSpace Accent were installed to offer customers the opportunity to look in the mirror illuminated by a light which enhances their appearance.

In addition, in collaboration with Tally Weijl, Signify has achieved Instagram Wall placed next to the changing rooms: in the background of a colored wall, customers can experience went by and look party, clicking a selfie and share their outfits on social networks. This area has been specially illuminated by combining the solution OneSpace with the projectors GREENSPACE Accent Projector Mini ST315T.

Ronald Gelten, Retail Fashion Lighting Manager of Signify, said: “The lighting for shops and businesses is critical. The satisfaction of our customers comes not only from the increase in sales, but also by the opportunity to emphasize the personality of redesigning spaces brand and customer experience as never before“..

