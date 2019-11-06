Back To Homepage
WeAreThePeople Concept store at Aishti Seaside.

WeAreThePeople Concept store at Aishti Seaside.

📅06 Novembre 2019, 11:06

Designed by contemporary architect RG/A and curated by fashion director Mouna Harati, WeAreThePeople Seaside is a place to discover an exclusive selection of Aishti’s design products and as the brand describes to ‘make big fashion statements and start bigger conversations’.

WeAreThePeople Concept store at Aishti Seaside

Situated on the entrance of one of Beirut’s trendiest malls, WATP is not any retail space. Stepping into this area promises a sensorial escape to a dream like yet bold  atmosphere.

Inside it you will explore a playful mise-en-scene of the most exclusive selection of Aishti’s specialty  pieces. The space is fully dressed in candy stripped pink and black cylinders marked by the intersection of a conceptual grid imposed on the eye catching floor. WATP feels like an adult playground and strives to combine the experience of visiting an art gallery while shopping for high end pieces.

WeAreThePeople Concept store at Aishti Seaside

WeAreThePeople Technicals

Display Units consists of HDF wood cylinder bases painted pink and black with CNC cut Solid wood edges table tops.
Stools are made of tubular wood cylinders  painted pink and black with a green velvet upholstered cushion seat.
Columns and fitting room walls are dressed with a pink and black stripped vinyl covering, with the exception of one green velvet covered wall.

Design RG/A Rabih Geha Architects
Location Aishti, Seaside, Lebanon
Area 130 sqm
Photos courtesy Tony Elieh Link

Related posts:

  1. EUROSHOP – Materials: conveying emotion, ensuring functionality
  2. RETAIL DESIGN EXPO 2016 – Opens next week.
  3. Retail Design Expo announces its best conference programme for 2017.
  4. Retail Design Expo expands on rebook demands.
  5. Customer insight, major investment and new features set to deliver a new -look Retail Design Expo 2018
Share this article:
Assigned tags:
displayretail designvisual merchandising

Related Articles