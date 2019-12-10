CH unveils new branding and store concept.

Independent Irish brand CH – formally known as CH Chemists – has reopened with a new identity, brand communications and store concept all created by creative agency Dalziel & Pow.

A family-run business and an indispensable part of the Tralee community for over 50 years, CH is now evolving in response to the booming wellness and beauty sectors and changes in consumer behaviour. The new identity revitalises the brand and positions it for a new era, ensuring it remains the go-to destination for all things beauty and wellness.

The transformation begins with a change to the brand name, dropping ‘Chemists’ to better reflect the brand’s wide-ranging offer and services. With the new name, ‘CH’, comes a new logo – a bold statement reaffirming its status as a neighbourhood icon with a more contemporary look. The new identity has been translated across new packaging, such as gift boxes and paper bags, also designed by Dalziel & Pow.

CH has always been a business that stands for expertise and experience with its knowledgeable staff, in-store workshops and events. Dalziel & Pow have created an environment reflective of this, positioning the brand as a leader in beauty and wellness. Moving from a product-first approach, CH is now a marketplace for customers to explore. Each department has its own distinct identity for clearer navigation and there are dedicated events spaces. New communications have been created with an editorial look to further reflect CH’s expertise.

Digital screens, which can be regularly updated with relevant content, sit at the front of the store to grab the attention of passers-by. At the entrance is a tall atrium that will be filled with seasonal displays. The beauty department occupies the front of the store; beauty brands have their own fixtures in the perimeter while CH can populate the front and middle fixtures with curated selections of products. The scheme has already attracted new beauty brands to CH.

Fragrance now occupies its own department. Products that were previously kept behind a counter are out on display, with handwritten staff recommendations and testers making the space more engaging. A ‘Make it personal’ space allows customers or staff to gift wrap or make custom hampers. The salon, now named the Beauty Lounge, has doubled in size and offers various treatments in a calm and contemporary space.

The Pharmacy has been elevated to feel warm and inviting rather than clinical, with the same marbles and bronzes used throughout the store. The Essentials department is well presented with a more curated selection of products, and call outs allow CH to highlight particular items. Optical stands out with a bold exterior colour that is also accented within the space.

The new store also houses a gift emporium with a click & collect area to keep up with CH’s growing online business. A dedicated events space will host the brand’s regular talks and workshops as CH continues to bring its customers engaging and exciting experiences.

Peter Harty, Co-Owner of CH comments: “This project is a result of a lot of planning and preparation over the last two years. We have made many improvements to CH over the past 50 years but this is certainly the most extensive renovation in terms of design and investment. We take pride in the fact that we are an independent family-run store in the heart of Tralee town. We want to honour the legacy of our parents who founded CH and also reinvest in our town. The new CH experience is the best possible store for our dedicated staff and customers.”