Alessandro Fontana Studio designed the Bvono Jay showroom in Matera, Italy.

The project consists in a space upgrade of one of the most significant commercial reality in the clothing sector in the city of Matera, Bvono 1926.

The company created by the Bvono family, which since the beginning of the 20th century has invested significant resources in the territory and in the clothing sector, has seen Francesca and Rocco, sons of the founder of the brand, the reference figures who have continued to invest in our territory.

The showroom located in a historic building of the early ‘900, in XX Settembre street in Matera: Palazzo Manfredi, family linked to the history of Matera since 1600.

This is the background in which the project takes place, it arises from the need to transform the ground floor of a twentieth century building into a commercial activity open to the public. The spaces of the twentieth-century building, even if, for a long time, in disuse, retained a charm and a character deserving of careful and delicate restoration and of a project that would enhance the existing elements preventing unnecessary formal exercises from starting to take over.



Few and punctual architectural elements aimed at combining the modernity of our time with the historicity of the place. So from the iron, glass, wood and lighting take shape the ”new signs” that redesign and enhance the environments, generating the necessary exhibition support, without taking over, leaving that the spaces, the atmosphere and the products create an elegant balance, unique of its kind.

Alessandro Fontana design Office headquarters in Matera, Italy. Focused on industrial and interior architectural sectors, in addition to cooperation with many national and international brands, both for the creation and the design of new products. His projects are characterized by the combination of natural materials with sharp and essential shapes, with the common planning denominator, that is a recognizable design for a long time.

by

Photos courtesy Pierangelo Laterza