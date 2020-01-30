CHAMPION PREMIUM STORE Milan.

Champion celebrates the 100th Anniversary of its birth by enhancing a unique and unrepeatable story among sportswear brands.

As sports icon, symbol and source of inspiration for many athletes, inside and outside the field, Champion is increasingly strengthening its presence in the world of lifestyle, of which it is a reference point, inaugurating a new Premium store designed by the architectural firm d+d group.

The 150 sqm store evokes the international style of the Premium Champion stores in Amsterdam and London, where the common denominator is represented by recyclable aluminum and a black mirrored strip along the perimeter of the store, a visual communication of the brand’s history. The Milan Store, however, underlines the brand’s declination in the lifestyle world: light bars that create a diffused and enchanting light with the Champion colors.

The concept is focused on a multi-functional space where converge emotions and lifestyle, a generator of stories that, from the physical square to the center of Milan, breaks into the virtual and international one, through social contents.

With this new opening, and boasting on 100 years of history, Champion launches a double challenge, by showing the growth of an iconic brand of the past, alive in the present and projected into the future, with the ambitious goal of strengthening the Brand in the sports style scenario. The cultural heritage of Champion is the solid basis for this new competition, the iconic “C” logo is a symbol of authenticity, worn by athletes, artists and creatives worldwide. The new store is the biggest expression of lifestyle sports in the Milan’s heart .

Anna Faccioli, born in 1971, graduated from the Faculty of Architecture, University of Florence in 1997 and since 1998 is a Member of the Order of Architects in Bologna. Her professional activity began through collaborations with various Studios in Bologna specialising in Interior Design, Furnishings, Corporate Identity, and Temporary Structures/Installations. From 2000 to 2009 she developed and consolidated her professional experience as Project Manager and Interior Designer within the Nike company, developing its Retail Store Chain throughout Italy.



Tommaso Zanini, born in 1973, graduated in Architecture in 2002 and since 2003 is a Member of the Order of Architects in Bologna. During his undergraduate years he worked with various Studios gaining experience in Architectural Design, and Site Direction activities. Since 2004 he has worked as a freelance architect in the residential, historical monument, commercial and interior design fields as well as in Architecture for the Disabled. From 2005 to 2009 he worked with the Faculty of Architecture of the University of Florence as Teaching Assistant and as an adjunct Professor in the Department of Architectural Design.

In 2009 they founded the associated architectural d+d group



by