Cottet Óptica y Audiología, founded in 1902 (117 years of history) is a leader in the field of visual and audiology health.

The creative study specialist in the conceptualization of retail spaces, huuun®, has been responsible for the redesign of the commercial spaces of Cottet, this time embodied in its new flagship store in Rambla Catalunya (Barcelona) and which is developed on a surface of almost 1000 sqm.

The new store design, located on a first-level street and in a centenary building, has been projected with the objective of rescuing and enhancing Cottet’s heritage, while providing a completely innovative touch, with a concept of the most modern in Europe designed for the client, equipped with experiential areas, with advanced technology and state-of-the-art machinery. The entrance, presents characteristic cast iron columns together with the bare walls and facilities, in a particular industrial landscape contrasting with the rawness of the skin of the place.



All walls and floor fixtures are developed thinking about the exhibition needs of optical and audio products, in addition to its functionality and ergonomics. Classic nuances, are adapted to a more contemporary world, where technology and the shopping experience are linked, such as a digital screen in an old design frame, located just behind the main cash counter. The interior design project is based mainly on the mix of materials, such as oak and birch wood; textures and colors, such as the powerful corporate green color that, together with the degraded vegetation and the combination of different types of lighting, make Cottet a very sophisticated space.

The floor at the entrance is generated with a continuation of the exterior pavement, using the typical flower tile of Barcelona the well-known piece “panot”, which joins an oak herringbone parquet, a timeless reference in interior design, perfectly combined with the exhibition furniture and the props. And for health spaces (such as cabinets, visual gym, lenses, etc.), a laminate in shades of cement gray is used that gives a more “techie” appearance, integrating itself into the most innovative design of these areas.

The dual aesthetic of the shopfitting design (classic-contemporary), is conceptualized thinking about the exhibition and storage of the product. A composition of sideboards suspended and made of birch wood, shelves of the same material backlit in white with brass edges, decorative appliqués with vegetation, white back, side pilasters and perimeter visor in the green Cottet logo.



All these elements, together with the circular and rectangular mirrors, in addition to the various vertical brass tube bars fixed to the wall, generate a differentiating exhibition composition due to that heritage essence defined in the design proposal. The lighting system works with different light tones, using a semi-cold light in general to illuminate and enhance the product, another more punctual warm tone for spaces such as customer service and waiting rooms.

The most technological part and the experiential concept are found for example in the sports areas, where, through a large screen it is possible to try glasses for running, snow, cycling, diving, and other sports typologies. There are also didactic spaces where Cottet can explain to clients in a very informative and visual way the different types of lenses, filters and photochromic treatments. To connect both levels, the use of oak wood slats with a black bottom is used through the main stairwell. On the ground floor, a museum with frames and glasses of times and past fashions.

Area 990 sqm, double levels

Retail Project Huuun® “Retail loves us” team, and Cottet staff

Designers Huuun® Miguel Lozano, Juan Yeste, Vanesa Giner

Photos courtesy Cottet

