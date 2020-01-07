HERNO opens flagshipstore in London.

Italian luxury outerwear brand Herno, founded over 70 years ago, has opened a 300 sqm flagship store on four levels at Old Bond Street in the heart of London.

As is tradition, Herno chooses an elegant location in the prestigious Old Bond Street in an Art Nouveau Building, now headquarter of famous luxury brands.

The flagshipstore spreads on four levels and a surface of 300 sqm. The space presents all the characters of the brand well integrated with the aesthetic of the building, as the Company’s philosophy. The welcoming entrance with vertical wall of green covered and the central imposing crystal table with a screen broadcasting images from Erno River (Lake Maggiore, Lesa, Italy) underline the strong belonging to the valley where the factory works.

The collections are traditionally displayed on the exclusive steel beam accompanied by the symbolic metal hook with leather straps. On the ground floor the highlights of Herno collections for both men and women.

On the first floor among the women’s collections, the beech bookcase masters, symbolic guardian of the brand’s history and present in all Herno spaces; the fireplace and armchairs complete the concept of the living area. An arch in boiserie divides the room, while the remaining part of the plan hosts the Herno KIDS collections.

The second floor shows the men’s collections and then, via a flight of stairs, to the top floor. Here the space is tinged with black and the walls alternate with aged wooden shutters that recall the artisan allure dedicated to the LAMINAR world: Sartorial Engineering for men and Couture Engineering for women.

The beams, with carbon fiber motifs also, recall technology and the collections are hung with ropes and hooks of Alpine origin. A small niche unveils an avant-garde suspended bookcase, composed of cables and steel shelves, where the accessories of the collections are displayed. The new opening in London represents a further evolution of the brand and an important success in retail development.

