The mirrors’ collection by Tonelli Design offers a wide range of furnishing elements produced with advanced technologies and refined by the hands of expert artisans to guarantee extraordinary precision and maximum quality, strictly Made in Italy. .

SX Atomic by Giovanni Tommaso Garattoni – DX Ozma by Viola Tonucci

Different sizes and shapes are available but each piece embodies the perfect balance between aesthetics and functionality and it can be personalized to meet the desires of a demanding international clientele. With a glamorous appeal, the gold and bronze finished versions are suitable for those who look for a classic but timeless style.

SX Bands by Angeletti Ruzza Design – DX Welcome by Uto Balmoral

Since 1988, Tonelli design has produced high quality furnishing complements in welded glass, developing its projects in collaboration with international designers, in an approach based on respect for one of the most ancient and noble materials in the history of mankind.

