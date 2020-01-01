Back To Homepage
Mirrors’ collection by Tonelli design.

Mirrors’ collection by Tonelli design.

📅15 Gennaio 2020, 17:43
TESTO ITALIANO

The mirrors’ collection by Tonelli Design offers a wide range of furnishing elements produced with advanced technologies and  refined by the hands of expert artisans to guarantee extraordinary precision and maximum quality, strictly Made in Italy. .

TONELLI DESIGN Gold Mirrors.
SX Atomic by Giovanni Tommaso Garattoni – DX Ozma by Viola Tonucci

Different sizes and shapes are available but each piece embodies the perfect balance between aesthetics and functionality and it can be personalized to meet the desires of a demanding international clientele. With a glamorous appeal, the gold and bronze finished versions are suitable for those who look for a classic but timeless style.

TONELLI DESIGN Gold Mirrors.
SX Bands by Angeletti Ruzza Design – DX Welcome by Uto Balmoral

Tonelli Design

Since 1988, Tonelli design has produced high quality furnishing complements in welded glass, developing its projects in collaboration with international designers, in an approach based on respect for one of the most ancient and noble materials in the history of mankind.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.154 ©

No related posts.

Share this article:
Assigned tags:
design

Related Articles