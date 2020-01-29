THINK PINK LUXURY Showroom Concept in Milan.

Fabio Marano Architect signs the Milanese showroom concept for MARCOBOLOGNA Collections.

It always starts with a blank sheet of paper, a silence, an empty box. This time the empty box is an elegant atelier perfectly nestled in an unusual contemporary open space. With aesthetic and creative culture, that box today is the concept studio for MARCOBOLOGNA Maison.

The set-up includes long display tables made of pink onyx, scenographic lamps with an ultra-contemporary design, comfortable and welcoming seats in soft velvet. The space looks like a lounge room that finds its dimension at the center of the coolest and trendiest places of the moment and a highly containing, technological and interactive retail space.

A theater set where hospitality and sharing meet the future history of Made in Italy design. TINK PINK, wants to be a way of being and thinking, wants to be a warning that directs towards new and unexplored directions, but with a traditional method and approach.

The use of low-worked, natural and low-impact materials, such as onyx, brass and velvet, in fact represent in this interpretation a benefit of high formal and functional quality from an architectural but above all from an environmental point of view, without losing given the economic sustainability of the investment.

The new concept store is intended as a multifunctional space where the customer is no longer the point of arrival, but represents the starting point, the subject around which the space takes shape.

The exhibition area is perceived as a multidisciplinary research and dissemination laboratory that has as its primary objectives cultural development in all its forms, the promotion of innovative policies, and cooperation with other realities.

“In an increasingly complex consumer context, innovation is the password for Retail, and innovative tools must be applied to the design practice. We need to find new ways of thinking to solve the problems caused by old ways of thinking. New ideas are born by looking at things, talking to people, going outside the box. You have to be different from the competition. We need to innovate.”, says the architect Fabio Marano.