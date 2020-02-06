CARTIER – Superbly renovated flagship ‘Salon Parisien’ at Rue Francois Ier.

Cartier has been pursuing its strategic approach to retail by renovating and redesigning its stores around the world, with a focus on the lifestyle angle.

After renovating its Paris store at Place Vendome, Cartier has reopened its Salon Parisien located at Francois Ier Street.

The works have been overseen by SDP France together with an in-house design team.

The store features the complete range of Cartier products including High Jewellery collections. A private lounge area, resembling a Parisian apartment, is dedicated to the presentation of exceptional jewellery pieces, hence the store being recognised as Salon Parisien.

Cartier is owned by Swiss based luxury group Richemont, which also controls several top luxury watch brands.