EL CHIRINGUITO Cocktail Bar.

El Chiringuito, the Cocktail Bar faced on the Como Lake, in the heart of Dongo, comes out from the strong enthusiasm of the owners Maura and Ivan.

Bernasconi Group has designed and built the furniture in order to create an informal, extremely refined and personalized premise.

“As in a Caribbean Chiringuito, the client finds himself immersed in a place with an easy and relaxed spirit where life on the seashore is recalled”.

The bar counter has a leading role as for the concept, but in a new reinterpretation: the front is made with iron frames illuminated by RGB LED strips and bamboo canes, made in Italy, untreated and completely biodegradable. The hand painted background wall with exotic leaves paintings, presents an iron bottle rack and glass shelving system, quite minimal.

The integrated lighting system of the furnishings highlights whole the ambience while the sharp lamps create natural blow effects of light just entering in the Chiringuito.

Project El Chiringuito

Design and Building Contractor Bernasconi Group

Client Il gatto e la Volpe Snc

Indoor Area 55 mq

Bernasconi Group headquartered in Galbiate, in the province of Lecco, offers prime design solutions for catering and residential, directed to tell the spaces in an original way. The Firm, focused on the design of furnishings for commercial premises and the supply of professional equipment, boasts on an internal carpentry.

