MALO Lands in Russia.

The unstoppable relaunch of Malo, the historic Florentine brand specialising in cashmere knitwear, continues with success, developed by the three new Italian’s owners, Walter Maiocchi, President, Luigino Belloni, Sales Manager and Bastian Mario Stangoni, Product Manager.

Among the results of this ambitious program, the opening of the new flagship boutique at the Petrovsky Passage in Moscow, in the luxury department store of Bosco dei Ciliegi Group. The prestigious inside of the boutique makes visiting the store like a real costumer experience. Each detail reflects fully the brand concept with clear lines, simplicity and elegance.

“With the opening of the flagship boutique at Petrovsky Passage in Moscow, the re-launch program of our company planned for this first year continues. The position and the significance of the location fits us into the Top Brands of the Russian market. The boutique is spread over a very large area, in order to best exhibit the Malo collections. Petrovsky Passage is a very exclusive place for shopping and we are honoured to be able to offer an important service to our loyal Russian costumers. Now, after the opening of the New York showroom and the Malo’s boutique in Moscow, we can think about next steps”, says Mr Walter Maiocchi, Malo’s President.

