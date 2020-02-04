SWAROVSKI chooses Milan for the first Crystal Studio Concept Store.

The brand reinterprets the retail by presenting the new concept store in Milan designed by the International Archistar, Patricia Urquiola.

Revolving around the idea of the Crystal Studio, conceived as a dynamic and creative space, Swarovski’s latest retail offering elevates the in-store experience by offering a memorable, highly interactive and socially focused environment.

Infused with key aspects of Swarovski’s iconic DNA, glamour, mastery and innovation, the Crystal Studio places the customer and their unique needs at the heart of the experience, encouraging trial, creativity and spontaneity. Interactive digital touch points throughout the store aim to enhance the purchase process, but also create an inviting space in which customers can immerse themselves into the sparkling world of Swarovski.

The new store concept offers a highly premium aesthetic, expressing the essence of the brand. Materials and colors play a crucial role in the design, with the choice of raw materials recalling a ‘studio’ atmosphere, promptly contrasted by a warm and enchanting color palette. On the grey porcelain tiled floor, wall units stand as modular displays, defined by a metallic mesh with a refined rose gold tone, placing greater emphasis on showcasing the product.

The heart of the shopping experience is at the Sparkle Bar, an immersive jewelry station where consumers can spend time discovering new products, curating looks with styling consultations from Swarovski’s in-store experts and exploring product ranges virtually. Within this carefully curated space, every customer can create and style their unique sparkle. Shoppers are encouraged to touch and try on a range of products using the variable lighting settings at the Sparkle Bar mirrors and to explore the digital styling inspiration from Swarovski’s community of influencers. The Sparkle Bar even offers a wireless phone charging area to use while shopping. Personalized gift options are also available, whether you are shopping for a friend or loved one, or for yourself.

Robert Buchbauer, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO Consumer Goods Business, commented, “Innovation, creativity and the customer are at the core of this exciting new store concept. Before we started working on the aesthetics, we focused on functionality, with the ambition being to meet the digital demands of our consumers, while offering them a unique and immersive brand and shopping experience.” Importantly, the new store concept has been designed to meet the needs of Swarovski’s ever-evolving consumer base. “When developing the concept,” Robert continues, “We really tried to learn from our consumers and address their needs. From augmented reality screens catering to shoppers who want to quickly select products, to the Sparkle Bar where people can enjoy trying on products for as long as they like, we believe we have created a memorable in-store experience for everyone.”

“The new Swarovski retail concept truly puts consumers at the center: inviting them to experiment and style their sparkle with our products, giving them the opportunity to mix and match, like in a creative studio, but in an environment designed to integrate physical and digital dimensions. We are breaking the traditional distance between staff and customers, facilitating an interactive and continuous dialogue with them,” added Michele Molon, EVP Omnichannel and Commercial Operations.

Patricia Urquiola, who designed the new store concept for Swarovski, contrasted energetic colors and tactile elements to create a vibrant and engaging atmosphere throughout the store. With functionality and versatility at the core of the design, the wall displays were designed to captivate the consumer’s attention through a curated selection of pieces displayed in mood board-like arrangements, for enhanced storytelling.

Homage to Swarovski’s iconic blue is evident across the store’s aesthetic, combining materials, finishes and patterns all in its signature brand shade. In addition to an optimized store format, the layout has also been reimagined to truly reinvent the shopping experience. Digital dimensions are integrated throughout and guide the shopping experience; starting from the shop window screens, aimed at capturing consumer’s attention, to interactive tablets providing styling tips. Large screens display inspirational visuals, seasonal brand and campaign content, and create a contemporary, fresh and immersive in-store experience.

Milan will be followed by openings in Paris, a fashion metropole with close ties to the brand, and Shanghai and Beijing, which are both global hotspots for innovation and creativity in fashion retail.

