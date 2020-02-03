ULYSSE NARDIN Flagshipstore in Geneva.

The sea is the main character of the concept store designed by BF Retail Design&Architecture founded by architect Bertrand Fairerol.

Located in the luxury watch and jewellery quarter of Geneva on Quai du Général-Guisan, the new boutique, covering a surface of 180 sqm., is entirely dedicated to the Maison’s collections.

The sea plays a leading role in the heart of this bright and airy project with concepts that evoke it. Like a slice of a panorama, the new Ulysse Nardin boutique follows the original order: the sea below, the sky above, and the horizon that separates them.

Playing up both contemporary and natural styles, using refined, raw, patinated or brushed materials on which time can leave its trace, Ulysse Nardin achieves a bold contrast with the façades of the historic building.

The space features an array of details as a nod to the watchmaker of the seas: display counters in raw stone reminiscent of submerged rocks, precious translucent lighting system in blown Murano glasses suspended as drops of water; shop windows and partitions evoking the atmosphere and the horizon, tones of blue that reproduce the classic “Ulysse Nardin blue” and by extension the blue of the sea, and finally, sand-colored oak wood to recall the surface, the depth and the coast…, a mix bringing above and below the water, in a chic and zen location.

The design is vibrant, contrasting with its colors and density; the sea and water, in all the shapes recurring everywhere in a play of transparencies and light. The movement, the lighting effects and the translucence/opacity contrast have been designed to give brightness and elegance: a deep dive where time is suspended…

Founded by Bertrand Fairerol, is an International studio working on architecture, interior and retail design. With teams located in London and Paris as well as strong partnerships globally. The studio works with a diverse range of international clients.

