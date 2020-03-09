BENCORE, an innovative, technological and sustainable brand.

Bencore is an innovative, technological and sustainable brand. For some years it has activated internal procedures to create eco-sustainable products in full respect with the environment.

Partendo da materie prime riciclate di altissima qualità, Bencore propone prodotti a basso impatto ambientale anche grazie a durevolezza e resistenza, caratteristiche che favoriscono l’allungamento della vita media del prodotto così da ridurre l’aggravio di rifiuti sull’ambiente.

Staring from high quality recycled raw materials, Bencore products have low environmental impact also thanks to durability and resistance, extending the average life of the product. Raw materials are easy to separate and 100% recycle at the end of product’s life cycle.

Bencore products are sustainable as they have no impact on the environment since at the end of their cycle can be recycled and reused. Recycling is very important because it is the key aspect in life of the object itself. For this reason Bencore withdraws its products at the end of the life cycle and recycle them, thus creating an additional value e giving the material a second life. Bencore products have another important feature to insist on raw material choice: lightness.

This makes it so that a Bencore product is much lighter than a homologous in glass or in another material, thus decreasing transportation and storage costs. Bencore also uses other types of materials such as glass, cardboard and aluminum that are totally recyclable. Much attention is also placed on the so-called waste material which is turned into a resource as when used for smaller products or for samples so reducing waste.

Green Building Council Italy is a nonprofit association, branch of USA GBC, a company promoting the LEED independent certification system – Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design. LEED is an internationally recognized green building certification system, providing third-party verification that a building or community was designed and built using techniques aimed at improving performance about energy savings, water efficiency, CO2 emissions reduction, improved indoor environmental quality, stewardship of resources and sensitivity to their impacts. LEED is currently the most utilized system worldwide for this type of certifications.

Bencore is one of the main source of inspiration innovative materials for the world of architecture. Bencore produces and markets materials, systems and products for interior and exterior architecture, of a high technological, qualitative and aesthetic level.



Bencore uses innovative technologies, patented for the production, in Italy, of composite panels in thermo-resins with honeycomb structure (honeycomb), combining 4 elements: lightness, rigidity, transparency and design. Bencore collaborates with architecture, design and general contractor offices to provide turnkey solutions all over the world.



Bencore srl

Bencore was born in 1999 to develop an innovative, patented technology for the production of composite panels in thermo-resins. The product was initially conceived as a reinforcement support for other materials, such as marble and natural stones in general. Later, enhancing the aesthetic and structural potential, a transparent composite panel is developed, called Starlight.

Since then, Bencore’s focus has been on developing a specific product for interior architecture and design. In Bencore, innovation is continuous and each product is a starting point for new developments: Ecoben, Ecoben Green Cast, Mirror series and Lightben Acoustic are the latest born in response to market demands. Today Bencore is a well-known brand internationally in the area of innovative materials and contemporary architectural solutions

www.bencore.it

by