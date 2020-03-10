DELVAUX lands in the United States.

The Belgian fashion house chooses New York for its first flagship store in the United States.

The space of over 650 square meters is located in an exceptional location, the Sherry-Netherland building, an architectural jewel of the 1930s in the heart of Fifth avenue.

The interior project was signed by the Milanese studio Vudafieri-Saverino Partners, which since 2012 takes care of the worldwide concept of the Delvaux stores, telling the brand in a different way, according to the characteristics of each city.

The New York boutique brings all the know-how of the Belgian maison to the Big Apple. The architects Tiziano Vudafieri is Claudio Saverino they created a space that combines Delvaux’s ironic and eccentric interpretation of luxury with strong references to Flemish design and decorative arts. A place that is also a tribute to Manhattan’s vibrant energy, capable of reflecting its eclectic and multi-cultural spirit.

The flagship is located in the former premises of La Vieille russie, a famous New York antique gallery, in a skyscraper overlooking Central park. The shop, developed on two levels, has been renovated respecting the genius loci of the building. The original architectural space, a place steeped in art and design, has been preserved, as has the ancient balustrade of the internal staircase, adapting them to the concept of the Delvaux boutique.

Interior design

The interior design takes inspiration from one of the symbolic houses of Belgium thanks to the decorations and materials used. Like Calacatta Vagli marble, small geometric tapestry and hints of ebony. Some distinctive elements of the Delvaux concept are inserted in this context, such as the curved boiserie.

Entering from 5th Avenue, a reproduction of the original revolving door leads into a large and scenic room. Here the Gris des Ardennes marble floor interacts with the imposing 5-meter high mirror column. Inside, the templates for cutting the leather and period pieces from the Delvaux archive are exhibited. The vintage tables by Emiel Veranneiman, master of Belgian design.

The original staircase, whose steps are ironically covered with the colors of the Belgian flag, leads to the upper floor. The balustrade overlooks a central burnished brass chandelier with a diameter of over 3 meters.

On the upper level, the spaces become more intimate and private. The curved white boiserie accompanies towards the vip room, the room boasts a suggestive view on Fifth avenue and Central park. Here the large windows dialogue with the velvet seats and the marble and ebony display panels. Among the hallmarks of the room, the Versailles parquet stands out, the 18th century French Régence table that belonged to the financier George Jay Gould I and the elegant console by Veranneman.

The creations of the maison thus meet with decorative art elements worthy of a museum collection, in a combination of savoir-faire, tradition and spirit of innovation. (reserved re-edition)

Photo courtesy Frank Oudeman