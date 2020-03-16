FOPE Flagship Store, London.

In the prestigious Old Bond Street, Fope opens its new flagship designed by ASA Studio Albanese.

This intimate and welcoming space, located in the heart of the British capital, gathers with particular attention to details and references, a balance between genius loci, contemporaneity and sensitivity of the Fope brand.

The new flagship store presents itself with double luminous windows overlooking the street.

The interior is divided into the main exhibition space, characterized by a high ceiling in which the central counter is imposed, and in a more intimate space reserved for negotiating with the client and arranged on two levels thanks to a mezzanine floor.

The inspiration of this store boldly integrates and balances old fashioned British elements, distinguishing marks of Fope style and references to Italian design from the 50’s.



Therefore the historic ceiling molding, the white stuccos, the soft velvet curtains, and the dark wood flooring find an harmony with the Fope green walls, with the satin brass details of the furnishings and of the large custom-made chandelier, with the chairs by Franco Albini and with the iconic Lady armchairs by Zanuso.

The unconventional mirrored ceiling located in the reserved area, offers a suggestive play of lights, multiplying the brightness and spreading it into the space in a warm and homogeneous way.



Client Fope spa

Area 63 sqm.

Director of the project Flavio Albanese and Franco Albanese

Project Administrator Piero Corradin

Team Charlotte Pigozzi

Partner Zordan 1965

