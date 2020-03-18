Italvetrine presents MUSEUM, a new line of display cases expressly designed for museum exhibitions with a view to containing costs by guaranteeing elegant materials and refined finishes.

The meticulous attention to detail makes the MUSEUM display cases the best choice for the most prestigious museums: high quality materials, technological LED lighting, height-adjustable shelves, oven-dried epoxy paint and very thick tempered glass (an extra-clear version is also available).

The MUSEUM line offers display cases in different sizes, colours, features and materials responding to the needs of increasingly demanding customers, both in terms of construction and aesthetics.

www.italvetrine.it

