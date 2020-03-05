Store Concept to Guide the Brand for the Next Decade.

Jeffrey Hutchison & Associates (JHA), the renowned New York-based design firm, was recently tasked with creating a fresh, modern vocabulary for Peter Millar’s new Chicago Store (located at 675 N Rush Street), that would guide the brand through the next generation.

Peter Millar was founded in 2001 with an ethos to embody luxury, elegance and a dedication to superior craftsmanship. Each product features the finest raw materials and fabric innovations while utilizing the world’s best artisanal workshops.

“I envisioned a contemporary, yet classic space inspired by Chicago’s significant architecture designed by such giants as Mies Van der Rohe and Louis Sullivan, stated Jeffrey Hutchison. Throughout the space you’ll see a nod to these greats including the ceiling, furniture and fixtures.”

The 3ooo SF space is organized into two main spaces. The Front Hall is a large open room surrounded by windows with views of the Chicago street scape. This space incorporates gray washed wood floors and ribbed wood walls with soft accent uplighting.

In the rear of the store is an intimate, private shopping experience with an area for custom tailoring.

The ceiling is a modern interpretation of the coffered ceiling. The contemporary recessed light cove pattern and soft curved “cornice” is inspired by the more classic decorative ceilings by Louis Sullivan.

The furniture and fixtures were a modern interpretation of Van der Rohe’s “form follows function” mantra.

JHA used minimal lines and sleek automotive paint finishes in various colors along with acrylic blocks to provide an interesting backdrop to highlight the colorful Peter Millar offerings.

Modern decorative objects, paintings and black and white photography of Chicago Architecture are incorporated throughout the space to embellish the design vocabulary.

The fitting rooms are bright and dramatic, utilizing soft lush furniture, brass hardware and navy-blue raffia wallcovering.

Jeffrey Hutchison is a registered architect in New York and Connecticut and is also a regular contributor on retail trends. He obtained an architecture degree from Texas Tech. Over the years, he has been privileged to work for Peter Marino, where he oversaw the design of Barneys New York’s Madison Avenue store and its expansion to Los Angeles and Chicago, and Polo Ralph Lauren, directing the in-house store design team, until opening his own firm.

Today JHA boasts an impressive list of worldwide projects for clients such as Shinsegae International (Korea), Holt Renfrew (Canada), DFS T Galleria (Hong Kong) Palacio di Hierro (Mexico), Saks Fifth Avenue, Barneys New York, Bloomingdales, Ippolita, Mark Cross, Peter Millar, Joseph Abboud, Coach, Hickey Freeman, Theory, Ann Taylor, Nautica, Girbaud, Façonnable, Dooney & Bourke, and Jade (Jakarta).

