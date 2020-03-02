METALIKA Retail of Future.

Designed by Eugenio Ferrante, Metalika Company presents STENDER LED and 3D WALL SYSTEM, uncommon modular furnishing systems and display solutions with integrated LED.

The Company had origins in 2004 with dynamic support on the process of systems and furnishing units for Pavanello Company, whose long-standing knowledge addressed to specialise in products and solutions devoted to advanced shopfitting sector.

The production completely carried out on the San Biagio di Callalta (Treviso-Italy) plants, just few kilometres from Venice, and spreading on a surface of 7,000 sqm.

Overall staff of qualified engineers, modern equipment with a support of a unique technological studio for wiring and assemblies for lighting elements, grant certified products conform to the safety and environmental rules.

The Collections are exclusively created for operators of the retail sector, retailers, architects, design agencies and contract.

www.metalika.it

by