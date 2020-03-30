MOVIELAND Palace by Studio Samuelov.

The story behind the design of MOVIELAND is a tribute to the older days of the cinema world. The complex includes 11 movie theaters, among them some rich VIP halls.

We chose strong elements and humanity values for the design, and special nostalgic look, which usually aren’t found in large commercial movie theaters. The whole complex gives the feeling of Deja Vu to the dazzling world of 1920’s Hollywood, with the elegance and luxury of the magnificent theaters in Europe of the same period, the golden age of world cinema.

It was important, however, to incorporate local society values and connect the place to the community it’s supposed to serve. An entertainment complex suitable for the whole family, where people can feel at home while successfully disconnect from the daily grind and find themselves in faraway places.

Accordingly – we designed a place that allows people to come together, gather and connect, with quality materials that reflect the quality of the movie experience content. Using marble, velvet upholstery, natural wood and dramatic use of black and white, the vision becomes a reality.

One of the special features in the movie complex are Day Beds instead of the front row seats, turning the unwanted seats to the ones first to sell out! We also designed a private bar section, as part of the whole entertainment experience which doesn’t have to end with the movie. A colorful bar truck serving cocktails waits outside the screening rooms!

Design: Yuval Samuelov and Anna Starovarov, Studio Samuelov

Paneling and Marble: ALONI

Carpets: Carmel Carpets

Sanitary tools: Greenberger

Wallpapers: Myers Wallpapers

Furniture: Basic Collection

Lighting: Kamchi Lighting

Mobile furniture: Ubject Design

Special elements: Wishbone