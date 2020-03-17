SIGN-ITALIA – Communicate with light.

Neon light signs identify the shop from; lettering signs and luminous panels are affordable tools of communication in different commercial areas and sectors.

SIGN ITALIA, based in Massafra (Taranto, Italy), offers custom made solutions, as well illustrated by the Managing Director, Mr Salvatore Ricci:

“We were born in 2002, and this year we are celebrating 18 years of activity. In a short time, we have evolved in a contract manufacturing laboratory; we firmly believe in research and development and in testing products, so we avail ourselves of external engineers and professionals.

Our target is B2B. We aim to build solid and lasting relationships with our partners. The strengths of SIGN ITALIA are research and development, together with the tests on our products, before being placed on the market. We are also looking for solutions enable to meet the real needs of our customers, simplifying and optimizing their processes. It is a great satisfaction to say that last year (2019) we had only one after sale request.

Our strength is the involvement and the relationship with our partners. The sectors we focus on are very transversal, as per our offer. We suggested exclusive products for a high-end sector, such as for the nautical sector, with solutions testing precious materials for interiors, destined to luxury market.

We also use entry level products, such as Flattex systems with fabric, with dynamic or static effects. In addition, we produce a large variety of lettering solutions, such as the 2.4 backlit letters, which are easier and grow. Soon, we will introduce a new lettering system on the market, suitable for window dressing and exhibition stands. Therefore, our search for innovation, simplification and quality … continues. “

www.signitalia.it

No related posts.

by