Timberland opens new purpose-led flagship on Carnaby Street.

Timberland has partnered with Creative Agency Dalziel & Pow on a new purpose-led flagship store that highlights the brand’s sustainability credentials and delivers a unique experience to customers.

With potted trees, a full height living green wall, and natural elements throughout, the 240 sqm space immerses visitors in the brand’s Creative Vision, which sits at the intersection of nature and fashion.

The purpose-led space showcases a natural but urban materiality to bring nature into the city and encourage interaction and exploration, while powerful stories of eco-innovation showcase the brand’s commitment to a greener future.

Sustainability is a strong message throughout, with Timberland educating consumers on the recycled materials and responsible technologies used in the production of Timberland merchandise, and the fixtures themselves include mannequins made from a combination of recycled materials obtained from industrial leftovers with Bio-resin, while the concrete finishing is environmentally friendly, biocompatible, and all the lighting is manufactured with LED light.

The store houses footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, as well as ‘A Design Your Own’ station, which allows consumers to design their own version of the most iconic Timberland styles, and there is a community table to inspire tangible and small everyday actions.

Drawers containing material samples enable customers to take a closer look at customising options, while rolling content on digital screens within the area provides inspiration. Subtle lighting emulates natural daylight, which is also brought into the store through large windows. A mirrored tree, inspired by the brand’s logo, forms a decorative column.

The space has a noticeably brighter palette compared to previous Timberland stores, giving the concept a fresher, more contemporary feel. Timberland recently launched its largest ever global campaign, Nature Needs Heroes, with a commitment to plant 50 million trees around the world by 2025, and a call to action for people everywhere to join the movement to be heroes for nature.

Full-height digital screens in the store highlight the Nature Needs Heroes manifesto and real people making real change, while a central community table offers tangible and small actions that can make a big difference for our communities and planet. In London, the message focuses largely on urban greening.

“Carnaby Street is an iconic retail experience in London, and the perfect location for Timberland to reveal our new purpose-led retail store,” says Argu Secilmis, vice president of global marketing for Timberland. “This is where nature and fashion come together to create something fresh and bold in the marketplace. We are excited to engage with our community, immerse them in our brand experience, and build a movement together toward a greener future.”

The Carnaby Street flagship is one of three purpose-led stores that Dalziel&Pow have worked on with Timberland, (others in Philadelphia and New York) and will serve as the model for new store concepts moving forward.posto per gli altri punti vendita di Philadelphia e New York.

by