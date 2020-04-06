Napapijri reveals the first of its new concept stores in Dubai.

Creative agency Dalziel & Pow has been working with the Napapijri team to develop a future-proof concept for the brand’s retail spaces.

The concept recently launched in The Dubai Mall, the brand’s first store in the city.

Central to the concept is elemental tension – a reflection of the current state of the world being in flux and made up of contradictions: old and new, urban and natural, artisanal and technical, sustainable and disposable, local and global. In store, natural elements are juxtaposed with man-made materials and raw finishes meet polished surfaces.

Napapijri is a brand for the Future Makers; people who set out to make a difference for the future of the planet. The brand aims to become a platform to connect like-minded audiences, with its stores serving as a physical space for communities to congregate. The decompression space in the centre of the store is a multi-purpose area that can be used for meetings, exhibitions, or just a place to take a moment and relax.

Designed to be an adaptable concept, elements can be slotted in to suit the space. A grid installed in the store’s ceiling provides a framework for different feature panels – LED screens, lightboxes or projected images – that can be moved around the store to change up the space. Their diverse and eclectic collections are showcased in a gallery style presentation around the perimeter with open stock rooms anchoring the space.

In the store window, a large sculpture created by a local artist reflects Dubai’s ever-evolving city-scape and Napapijri’s futuristic fluidity.

The new concept is set to be rolled out across Napapijri stores worldwide in varying formats.

Photos courtesy Napapijri