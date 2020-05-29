DA YA LI Roast Duck Restaurant Chengdu.

The Da Ya Li Roast Duck Restaurant, designed by Wu Wei, epitomized the catering space design and integrates Chinese royal imperial food and Beijing marketplace dishes, deeply absorbing the essence of Chinese food culture.

With more than two decades of experience in the catering market, it opens a new restaurant in Chengdu to promote the Beijing food culture and upgrade the brand image. To maintain the endless vitality of an old brand, the designer faced both challenges of brand image upgrading and integrating into the local culture.

The red color is a symbol of solemn Chinese royal architecture, and it is also the typical sign of peppery taste in Sichuan cuisine. This color is presented in this project with a visually striking image, which evokes taste memory and recalls national culture at the same time.

The ceiling surface is woven by red rattan, building a magnificent environment. The metal grille divides the functional space to meet commercial needs. The dimensions of the space are connected in series horizontally and vertically, enriching the layers and integrating the whole space.

The cool smoky black antique brick walls and floor tiles reduce the restlessness and anxiety brought by the warm red, achieving a delicate balance between color and material temperature.

Among the large area of red, the most highlighted part is the tree house made of rattan. Like other raw materials as bricks and wood, the solid weave pattern slowly rises from the entrance of the staircase and eventually extends to the seats.



The tree house is like a childhood dream, which represents people’s pursuit of the heart of child. The rattans has built undulating shapes, weaving a beautiful vision in the infinite tenderness and evoking the most rustic and authentic memory of the diners .

The interior of compartment is still in the palette of red. Unlike the enthusiastic public dining area, there is more private and solemn atmosphere. Bamboo woven texture sliding door divides the space in the form of central axial symmetry, conveying a royal noble temperament with the openings of door.

Location Vanke Tianhui, Chengdu, China

Design company IN • X

Chief designer Wu Wei

Design Team Jia Qifeng, Liu Chenyang, Jia Chenjuan, Jin Shengxu, Ying Zheguang

Project planning Lele Brand Strategy

Area 1480 sqm

Photos courtesy Shi Yunfeng

As the founder and creative director of IN • X based in Beijing, the interior architect Wu Wei is a master in Chinese catering space design. He is the designated designer for some popular restaurant in China, such as Siji Minfu Roast Duck Restaurant, Hu Da Restaurant, etc.. He has maintained close strategic partnerships with many leading Chinese catering brands. With deep attainments in esthetics and global perspective in business, he provides accurate business and design strategy for brand, thus, creating sustainable vitality for brand development. Wu Wei has witnessed and nourished the development of Chinese new generation catering brands.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.156 ©