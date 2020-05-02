Ergon Concept Store by Urban Soul Project

Ergon Concept Store is an extension of the Ergon Maddox Deli and Cafe, that extends its sitting area, but also has a new symbiotic usage.

The new hybrid character is hosting the Greek fashion and lifestyle brand, Zeus + Dione that shares cultural values with the Ergon brand.

The shop is divided lengthwise, sitting is developed on one wall, whereas retail is showcased in the opposite one. The sitting is arranged on an elongated couch on the wall, under a wall cover made of wood panels and filled with a carpet of natural weave.

Tables are made of Greek grey Cretan marble, with a brass-like frame for the marble to sit in. Wall texture is a plastered handcrafted finish, found in traditional houses in the islands. Auxiliary spaces such as restrooms, and the changing room is found behind curtains.

The unifying item that joins the space is a beam that runs around the walls of the store and functions as a hanging feature for shelving units, light fixtures and clothing rails.

Design Urban Soul Project

Location London, United Kingdom

Photos courtesy Kimberley Powell