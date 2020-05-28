GEIJOENG Concept Store Shenzhen.

Geijoeng, a minimalist womenswear brand recently opened its doors in Coastal City.

The interior design explores the interactivity between materials, light transmission, refraction, reflection fabrics.

In this 120 sqm space, through the use and layering of reflective, translucent and transparent materials combined with Kvadrat RafSimons’s green velour curtain and calibrated artificial lighting, Studio 10, in collaboration with the client team, wishes to create rich spatial hierarchy and ghostly spatial dimensions that coincides with Geijoeng’s minimalist and euphoric essence.

The entrance corridor and window display are paved with glass bricks, and beneath with green terrazzo floors; the combination of the semi-reflective glass wall, half glass brick wall in the background and mirrored dropped ceiling misleads new compositions and projections of the space. Through the corridor, passing the glass brick wall and into the store, channel glass is used along the walls, behind it lies silver mirrored material allowing hints of green to refract and reflect throughout the space.

The acrylic-tube enclosed fitting room is placed carefully in the middle of the space in the same manner of that of a small stage, inside it hangs the green velour curtain to ensure privacy as well as exuding performance like purposes; when the curtain is opened, the interior and exterior of the fitting room is faintly visible creating theatrical effect and drama.

All garment hanging system is made of custom frosted acrylic rods connected with silver scaffolding metal joint that are highly adjustable and adaptable. The acrylic rods are set in a green marble base, which vary in size depending on their functionality as some are used as a display stand, bench or storage platform.

The interior flooring is paved with custom greyish-green terrazzo embedded with large dark green and white marble aggregate, embodying the brand’s determination in material and craftsmanship.

Client GEIJOENG

Location The Coastal City, 2/F, Nanshan, Shenzhen, China

Area 120 sqm

Design Consultant Studio 10 www.studio10.co

Principal-in-charge Shi Zhou

Design Team Cristina Moreno Cabello, An Huang, Chunhui Mo, Zixia Huang, Yue Yu (intern), Feifei Chen (Project Assistant), Jiaxiao Bao(Project Assistant)

Photos courtesy Chao Zhang

by AN shopfitting magazine no.156 ©