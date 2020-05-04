Isamu Katayama Backlash Flagship Store, Beijing.

Ito Masaru designed the Isamu Katayama Backlash Flagship Store.

Passing through the huge turnstile wall with “cross” motif which is an icon of the brand, an aisle to the shop appears. Two opposite walls are all mirrored; contiguous lockers are placed in the right wall and the left wall is covered with green-wall, generating the space of limitless reflection.

The lockers, where special BACKLASH products are stored, are modeled after ruins and aging-finish is added. Leather jackets are floating in front of the green wall divided by glass and lightened-up. It’s a chaotic space where ruins and paradise coexist.

Basic yet contemporary atmosphere are created in the space by simple combination of textured material mixed with modern material like glass green-wall.

Designer Ito Masaru Design Project / Sei Masaru Ito