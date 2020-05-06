SHABELSKI Boutique – Dnepr, Ukraine.

MONO ARCHITECTS designed the Shabelski boutique.

Shabelski multi-brand boutique for footwear and accessories combines both the traditions and values of the company and the history of the brands presented for over 15 years in the Dnepr.

MONO ARCHITECTS was extremely fortunate to develop a unique atmosphere which could be inherent in this place. While creating the design concept we were inspired by the tradition of creating premium handmade shoes and accessories.

The design aims to reflect the quality of shoes and accessories and merge it with a modern and minimal aesthetic. Every detail is designed to encourage imagination and elegance, but at the same time highlight the products on display. Both the architectural and lighting design play with your perception of depth, as you try to distinguish where the boundaries within the space lie.

The inspiration for boutique design is the Garden of Eden, with petal-shaped shelves made of brass as the main elements. The materials used in the designed are natural veneer, brass and marble.

The main hall is open-spaced room with cozy zoning for men’s and women’s shoes and a fitting zone. There is also a small area for sports shoes with slightly more contemporary design accents such as luminous lightboxes serving as a background for a graphic metal construction with leather shelves. Another highlight of this interior is ceiling lights with a caustic effect developed together with the EXPOLIGHT company.

Project Name: SHABELSKI BOUTIQUE

Main architect: Victoria Oskilko

Team: Alina Krupiy

Studio: MONO ARCHITECTS

Location: Dnepr, Ukraine

Photo: Alexander Angelovsky