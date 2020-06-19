BREITLING Townhouse in London.

Swiss luxury watchmaker Breitling opens its new UK Flagship Boutique and Townhouse on Regent Street, London’s world-renowned shopping destination.

The Breitling Townhouse is the latest addition to the brands expanding global boutique network and will house its largest European boutique as well as the UK Head Office.

Breitling introduces its new industrial Boutique concept and Townhouse to Regent Street in the most desirable retail precinct in the UK, signals the strength and position of the brand in the market

Within the Townhouse, the boutique spans 210 sqm over two and a half floors including mezzanine and features Breitling’s unique design concept, a contemporary urban interpretation of an industrial loft, offering customers a relaxed yet sophisticated ambience to explore the brand’s revered collections, a bold contrast to classical luxury retail brand environments.

INTERIOR DESIGN

The interior is inspired by mid-twentieth-century industrial design, a nod to the time when Breitling timepieces and measuring tools earned the brand its reputation for the world’s greatest chronographs. On the ground floor, timepieces are presented within stunning industrial vitrine display cases together with a unique Watch Bar whose yellow grid back panel recalls the colour that has long been associated with the brand.

Downstairs, the Loft is home to the house bar and lounge – a perfect backdrop for exploring the latest collections exceptionally presented within the bespoke pool table, side consoles and bookshelves.



Modern-retro abides throughout with details such as aircraft propellers, a motorcycle and surf boards alongside hand-crafted furniture, vividly bringing to life the ultra-cool world of Breitling.

Breitling UK Managing Director Gavin Murphy is thrilled to have a location so ideally suited to sharing Breitling’s stories with visitors already familiar with the brand as well as with new customers: “With our new design concept we are respecting our long, impressive heritage, but are doing so by creating a creating a stylish, cool and informal environment in an iconic London location that perfectly welcomes our customers and also reflects the inclusive character of our brand.”

To complement the pared back industrial aesthetic, Breitling has seamlessly incorporated the Townhouse’s original architectural features, such as the generous windows and high ceilings in its design rhetoric. General lighting suspended on tracks protects the heritage cornices and frieze, and the perfect pairing of vintage and contemporary is brought together with the inclusion of a custom chandelier.

Throughout the Townhouse a carefully selected blend of materials, colours, textures and patterns contribute to the contemporary, comfortable urban loft feeling. Brick walls, elegant walnut furniture, and dark oak floors are offset by concrete walls, black and white tiles, brass and metal design accents, murals and brown leather, illuminated by customised lighting.

BREITLING

Since 1884, Breitling has established itself a global reputation for high-precision timepieces, its pioneering role in the development of the wrist chronograph, and its uncompromising commitment to design excellence. With the brand’s storied association with aviation, Breitling has shared the finest moments in humankind’s conquest of the skies. Renowned for its spirit of innovation, it has also earned a place of privilege in the worlds of science, sport, and technology. Breitling manufactures its own movements in-house and the quality of every watch is confirmed by its status as a COSC-certified chronometer, made in Switzerland.

