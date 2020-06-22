FORNASETTI draws from pop culture for new collection of handcrafted objects

Fornasetti has drawn from pop culture for its latest collection of furniture, accessories, glassware and precious objects, intensifying the hypnotic power of geometric repetition with a focus on the red lip pattern.

All objects in the new collection are handcrafted using the same artisanal techniques as ever, and decorated by the Milanese atelier’s painters.



In a clear expression of the unmistakable irony that typifies the Fornasetti style, the red lips are featured prominently in the new creations, intensifying the hypnotic geometry of their patterns. A charismatic symbol of vitality and passion, the red lips add an irreverent touch to the strict alternation of black and white in the abstract composition, as with all Fornasetti creations, the new furniture, accessories, glassware and precious objects are handcrafted using artisanal techniques and decorated by the Milanese atelier’s painters.

The products are currently exhibited in a new display at the Fornasetti Store in Milan and available in the brand’s store at Harrods, London.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.156 ©