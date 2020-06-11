Pininfarina designs Rakuten Mobile’s new concept store in Shibuya, Tokyo.

Back To Homepage
📅11 Giugno 2020, 15:44
Pininfarina unveils the design of a new concept store for Rakuten Mobile, Japan’s newest mobile carrier, that opened on May 16 in the popular shopping and entertainment area of Shibuya, Tokyo.

Pininfarina – owned by the global technology giant Tech Mahindra Ltd. – through the application of its multi-disciplinary capabilities in architecture and customer experience to the retail industry, gave shape to a one-of-a-kind three-story shop that drives brand values and desirability.

A kaleidoscopic sequence of interconnected spaces allows for different journeys as customers move through the space, creating a unique interior experience that is full of life and energy.

Tech Mahindra and Rakuten Mobile have a long-standing partnership across telecom networks services, and that is where Pininfarina was engaged in the retail store design. The Pininfarina design starts from a triangular generative and modular element, which exists throughout the entire space, from the graphic of the wallpaper, to the shape of the sitting area and the wood cladding. The triangle represents a simple connective network: starting from the logo, it replicates and connects to itself, similarly to what happens within social communities.

