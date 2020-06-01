Restore Design designed the WROGN Flagship Store in New Delhi.

Created in partnership with Virat Kohli, the captain of the Indian cricket team, the fashion brand has exemplified edginess and breaking the status quo.

Wrogn has always pushed the boundaries of retail design. This spirit is reflected in the flagship store at Connaught Place, as well.

The design idea was born out of the existing Neoclassical style of Connaught Place, the most coveted retail destinations in Delhi. One of the portico columns, was aligned to the front of the store, blocking its visibility.

The challenge was repeating these columns into the store, re-creating a classical temple, the temple of Wrogn. Some of the most iconic sculptures of the Graeco-Roman world were reconstructed, with a twist that’s reflective of the brand’s edginess. To add more to this already unexpected experience, there are digital realm of Iconic paintings, pictures of the original sculptures reinforcing the story via panoramic screens.

With the aid of local artists and sculptors in Kerala, the designers developed the right way to add a wrong twist in the sculptures. It was important to us to add a light-hearted kick in these otherwise strict pieces of art. The fixtures highlight the expansive height at the entrance and were developed to be sleek and seamless, to be settled for the density of the product.

Some of the central columns were intentionally broken, seemingly hanging off the frame of these fixtures to add a dystopian theme and at the same time, to breathe in some lightness into the space.

This is a perfect world for the Wrogn Brand, as the brand philosophy, ‘Question everything’, is encouraged and pushed to the very limit, in this one of a kind retail experience.

Project Restore Design www.restore-design.com

Location New Delhi, India

Design team Luca Zamparo, Federico Fraternale

Photos courtesy Niveditaa Gupta

by AN shopfitting magazine no.156 ©