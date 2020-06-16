SSK Associates designed the Ruchira Jewellers in Mumbai

Mumbai based SSK Associates, headed by Shilpa Agarwal and Komal Jain, designed their first jewellery boutique in order to create an experienced place where every person will be impressed.

Ruchira’s entrance door has a striking gold appearance made on an arched shape wooden carving finished with gold antique leafing. The signage board has been covered in Satvario marble on which the gold acrylic name of studio stands out from distance highlighting the space.

As the client wanted a glamorous look the designers choose to convey it through different elements in which the flooring has been crafted by assembling two different marbles creating a pattern.

“To excuse beauty and depth we choose to clad the front wall with golden mirror which has a display to exhibit the exclusive jewellery at the studio“, says co-principal designer Shilpa Agarwal.

“We choose to create a fluting pattern in Corian sheet on the main jewellery display wall complementing well with the display counter in Satvario marble with top edge finished in 5″ gold mirror brass band running through the counter wrapping on the sides too”, says co-principal designer Komal Jain.

The unique art piece at the studio is the mirror frame behind the cash counter inspired by a furniture brand called Boca do Lobo. Overall the project is minutely detailed with specially curated materials be it mirrors, chair, flooring, ceiling allowing quality and functionality captivating the decor.

Photos courtesy ©2020 Photographix | Sebastian + Murtaza

by AN shopfitting magazine no.156 ©