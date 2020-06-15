The twelfth edition of SICAM will be held in Pordenone from Tuesday 12th to Friday 15th October 2021

The Covid-19 emergency has provoked a worldwide economic and social situation affected by restrictions and uncertainties that are plain for all to see.

Given these circumstances, as we have already seen for various other international trade fairs, SICAM has chosen to revise its schedule. And so, the twelfth edition of the International Exhibition of Components, Accessories, and Semi-Finished Products for the Furniture Industry, originally planned for 13th to 16th October of this year, has been postponed to October 2021. It will be held at the same location – the Pordenone trade fair – from Tuesday 12th to Friday 15th.

The decision was taken by the SICAM organisers in light of the continuing deadlock of global trade, with borders starting to reopen but with heavy limitations and scaled-down international flights and with operating plans for the coming months still uncertain and awaiting definition.

Moreover, the trade fair sector is further penalised due to the lack of support measures established at any level and the restrictive and penalising safety regulations in place for organisers and participants that are not always clear or defined in terms of liability.

Therefore, Exposicam has decided to delay no further in taking a decision in order to protect the entire components and accessories segment, directly setting the date for the twelfth edition of SICAM for October 12th 2021. “The current economic situation and the serious problems that have been generated by the pandemic across the globe have convinced us to postpone the twelfth edition of SICAM to next year. We have taken this decision after much careful consideration,” the organiser of the event Carlo Giobbi explains, “thinking about the industry’s businesses, already heavily punished by the current situation and seeking to recover for the 2021 season which we hope will mark the revival of the industry. We hope to see all operators in Pordenone in October 2021 to give them the opportunity to present their products to the market to the best of their abilities. The twelfth edition of SICAM will be huge, international and full of ideas and projects, just like previous editions, in classic “SICAM style” and with the strong business relations that make it the most important development opportunity of the season for the industry’s businesses”.

