BIRD NEST art installation.

“Bird Nest” is a bamboo art installation located inside UNIQLO’s flagship store in the central part of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Stretching from the ground floor to the 2nd floor of a large void adjacent to the main escalator surrounded by shop spaces, the installation exhibits a sense of a friendly atmosphere that warmly welcomes customers into the shop. Under bamboo installation, there is a resting area with bamboo benches for customers.

The idea of the installation took inspiration of a bird nest to create a sense of protection and nurturing. The artwork is also consistent with UNIQLO brand’s fashion philosophy of comfort and sustainable materials.

Smooth curved surfaces are adjusted carefully to keep customers’ views to the shopping area but still able to explore the installation while traveling on the escalator..

The intricate surfaces were created by bamboo strips wrapped around the secondary elliptical shaped steel frames and the primary steel pipes structures. Bamboo strips are woven one by one to the steel frames from the hands of local bamboo craftsmen for 10 days of continuous hard work.

Bamboo installation art expresses the image of simplicity and ingenuity of traditional Vietnamese culture through the use of bamboo and local craftsmanship. Moreover, it creates a connection between our modern life and the Vietnamese traditional culture.

Client Uniqlo Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Location 35-45 Lê Thánh Tôn, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam

Area 30 sqm

Office credit VTN Architects (Vo Trong Nghia Architects)

Principal architects Vo Trong Nghia , Nguyen Tat Dat,

Design Team To Quang Cam, Nguyen Hai Dang, Koji Yamamoto (Contact)

Contractor VTN Architects (Vo Trong Nghia Architects)

Photos courtesy Hiroyuki Oki

www.votrongnghia.com

by AN shopfitting magazine no.157 ©