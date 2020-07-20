Conemoting Market – The first select shop in Shenzhen with cafe and bar

Hangzhou based interior practice Yebin Design has designed an eye-catching retail space in the fastest developing city Shenzhen, China.

Set against a backdrop of old residential buildings of the 1990s, Conemoting Market is the first select shop with cafe and bar in this area.

After renovation, the basement of five meters high serves as a retail space displaying self-owned brand clothes and selected products and the ground floor serves as cafe in the daytime and bar in the evening. .

The transparent orange and red acrylic plates divide the dining area, building a psychedelic visual effect, just like a 4D maze of market. The warm colours are highlighted by the contrast with the cold silver façade, making it standing out in the old community. .

The entire retail space is wrapped by metallic silver, creating an upscale industrial art atmosphere. All the finishes and products such as pipes and huge hand-like chair are custom made.

The rough aesthetics of the place is dampened by the insertion of large white niches, which give rhythm to the space through the hybridization of parallelepipeds with large bubbles that impose themselves on the rarefied selection of goods.

The choice of metal components highlights a rhythmic veining: chrome-plated metal pipes chase each other on the ceiling, while customized furnishings, such as the hand-shaped chair, add a figurative touch. On the ground floor, a tempered glass in shades of red and yellow divide the dining area, creating a psychedelic environment.

The giraffe sculpture connects the main target audience, the young public, and emphasize the taste of a generation, the Asian one, that still seems to be fascinated by a hyperbolic image, far from everyday life and its horizons of normality.

Design Firm Yebin Design (www.yebindesign.com)

Location Shenzhen, China

Chief Designer Ye Bin

Design team Yang Shan, Chen Chenxi

Area 580 sqm

Photos courtesy Xiaoyun

