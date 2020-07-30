Creative Design & Display Connections launched by organisers of Creative Retail Awards.

The organisers behind the Creative Retail Awards have launched the inaugural Creative Design & Display Connections (CDDC) meet the buyer event.

To be held on 19th January 2021 at Bounce Old Street in London, the event consists of 14 pre-matched one-to-one meetings between buyers and suppliers over the course of the day.

Creative Design & Display Connections has been built on the success of the Awards and is designed to provide an element of fun and networking as well as the pre-matched one-to-one meetings. The organisers’ ethos has always been that, after meetings, business relationships are further strengthened by informal socialising.

With Supplier entry from just £1,750 + VAT, the event could provide the highest ever ROI for companies at this difficult trading period. Approved delegates receive free entry plus two complimentary tickets to the world renowned Creative Retail Awards taking place in June 2021.

For further information on Creative Design & Display Connections as either a Supplier or Delegate, and to request a full media pack, please visit www.cddconnections.com