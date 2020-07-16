Creative Retail Awards postpone ceremony until 10th June 2021.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and for the safety and enjoyment of all participants, the organisers have decided to postpone the upcoming Creative Retail Awards ceremony until 10th June 2021.

The Creative Retail Awards are truly unique in their blend of celebration, networking and entertainment. Following government guidelines there is significant doubt that large scale indoor events will be able to operate in September, even with social distancing observed.

Since their inception, the Creative Retail Awards have always been an experience led occasion with their characteristic twist on conventional Award ceremonies, and the organisers strongly feel if they are unable to provide the highest quality event it will do a disservice to all entrants, their projects and those attending. With a truly worldwide audience, the Awards attract attendees from all over EMEA and North America who wish to celebrate the industry’s achievements which would not be possible in the current environment.

All entries for 2020 will be automatically submitted in to the 2021 Awards, with the judging range expanded to projects that were completed during 2019 and 2020.

The Creative Retail Awards’ Partnerships with leading bodies including Shop & Display Equipment Association, National Association of Shopfitters, British Display Society and the London Design Festival has helped to solidify the Awards’ position as the pinnacle showcase of worldwide retail design & display, with the UK as its centre. The Creative Retail Awards’ Partnership with London Design Festival will continue for the 2021 Awards by showcasing all shortlisted entries alongside Category winners when announced.

Entries for Awards close on 28th February 2021 for all projects completed by the end of 2020.

For more information on the Awards, or to request a media pack, please visit www.creativeretailawards.com.

The organisers have also postponed the inaugural Creative Design & Display Connections (CDDC) meet the buyer event to 19th January 2021. To be held at Bounce Old Street in London, the event consists of 14 one-to-one meetings between buyers and suppliers over the course of the day.

Creative Design & Display Connections has been built on the success of the Awards and is designed to provide an element of fun and networking as well as one-to-one meetings. The organisers’ ethos has always been that, after meetings, business relationships are further strengthened by informal socialising.

For further information on Creative Design & Display Connections, and to request a media pack, please visit www.cddconnections.com