Destudio Arquitectura projected Sanchis Pharmacy

The Sanchis Pharmacy project involved the restyling of an old building to make it an impressive icon.

The facade, made with Alucobond panels, is conceived as a large white box flown over a completely permeable ground floor.

The first floor houses the private areas such as the office, the warehouse, the laboratory and the room for the guards. All this program receives natural light by its rear facade, facing south, while the opposite facade, the main one, is used as a large commercial sign.

The ground floor is fully exposed to the public, except the toilet and a meeting room. From the entrance, the luminaries guide the customer to the counters, while the product is distributed with custom furniture creating different routes.

In the center of the commercial room, a bespoke wooden piece that holds a dry tree, this piece reminds the healthy brand image the pharmacy must have, while the rest of notable elements are the counters, made in Corian and designed as a thin sheet on which a wooden cross stands out.

This material, together with the marble floor, reinforces that modern and hygienic message that is intended to be transmitted.

www.destudio.es

Photos courtesy Germán Cabo

by