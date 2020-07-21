Interstellar Restaurant Mexico City.

Almazán Y Arquitectos Asociados, Concepto Taller De Arquitectura and Pin Studio have collaborated to realize the ‘Interstellar’ Restaurant in Mexico City‘s Citibanamex Center.

Based on the movie “Interstellar” the proposal is inspired to develop a space where the diner enjoyed an experience outside this world.

The main objective was to convert the void into content, intertwining time and space in order to create a visually spectacular environment and abstractly.

In the lobby a bookcase and books that float on the ceiling receive users so that through more than 250 thousand lights, designed and placed correctly allow users to feel in another dimension. The contrast is the mirror tables that allow the diner to feel reflected in “the starry sky”.

The ephemeral restaurant is located within Millesime Mexico 2019, after 8 editions, it is the first time in which 3 offices collaborate to design only one of the restaurants.

Location Mexico City Citibanamex Center

Design Almazán y Arquitectos Asociados + Concepto Taller de Arquitectura + Pin Studio

Team Guillermo Suarez Almazán, Salvador Cortez , Guillermo Almazán Cueto, Alberto Dana, Karen Goldberg, Daniel Dana, Luis Parcero

Area 200 sqm

Collaborators Floral architecture, deco29

Audio Guillermo Robles

Photos courtesy Jaime Navarro

