SLOWEAR18 / superb clothing and authentic drinks.

A new retail experience under the Slowear label.

Slowear18 is a concept store with a fluid and unexpected identity, that offers a complete integration between a mixology bar & café and a clothing store, which includes both the men’s and women’s collections of the brand, where the two activities complete and integrate each other with an overall synergy.

The two-spirit of the store live together during the day while in the evening the furnishings literally transform: every day from 7 to 9.30 pm the space transforms into a mixology bar that offers a meticulous selection of spirits and drinks mixed in an atypical menu proposal, where the main theme is the great Italian aperitif, alongside a gourmet cicchetterìa in honor of the Venetian origins of the brand.

A new experiential retail approach by Slowear, in which product innovation, clothing, and customer services merge in total harmony.

Moreover, Slowear18 will feature an exclusive Franciacorta Bar that will offer a wide selection of typologies and labels by Franciacorta, the prestigious sparkling wine that stands for Italian excellence and style.

The main actor in the staging and transformation is the “theater machine” at the center of the space. It’s a product exhibit system and chandelier during the day and becomes a display case and counter during the evening. Bright and iconic, it’s always visible both from inside and outside the shop.

The space designed by Visual Display, enclosed between the thick walls and arches of a classic Milan building, is characterized by a clear architectural choice that at the same time defines its functions. Archetypal shapes and technical materials meet in a continuous exchange between natural and artifact, material and synthetic; playing with full color, transparencies, and reflections.

The floor is made in green resin, while the walls dissolve from a material warm white to gray, interrupted by turquoise transparencies and ultramarine blue curtains. The three large arches on the facade leave the space completely open towards the city.

The bar counter completes the space; it is made in green resin (such as the floor) with brass details and it’s valorized by the back wall of turquoise mirrors which supports the large bottles’ display window, and at the same time reflects all the details of the store.

Interior design project Visual Display srl

Photos courtesy Alessandro Saletta for DSL Studio

Visual Display is a creative company specialized in branding and interior design projects of international scope. Its expertise is dedicated to the development of projects in the retail, hospitality, bar & restaurant, exhibitions, and workspace areas. With some special interior projects dedicated to private homes or villas.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.157 ©