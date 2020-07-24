TERASSA Porcelain by ASI | Architectural Systems.

The spirit of old venetian Terazzo masters is embraced in 13 colorful full body porcelain tiles in a range of sizes and finishes that are reminiscent of the art deco and modern styling form the 1920s to the 1940s.

This new collection is Greenguard Gold Certified, in stock and suitable for interiors and exteriors, wall applications and flooring.

“Terassa Porcelain offers a myriad of design possibilities with an artistic effect plus high performance features including excellent clean ability, making it a timely material to be introducing today”, states Nancy Jackson, Chief Creative Officer of ASI | Architectural Systems.

www.archsystems.com

